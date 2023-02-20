Citigroup Boosts Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $48.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. 612,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.55. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avient by 104.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Avient by 4.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

