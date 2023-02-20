Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.77. 25,321,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,416,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,315 shares of company stock worth $10,611,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after purchasing an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

