Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,315 shares of company stock worth $10,611,218. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,529,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

