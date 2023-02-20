Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,321,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,416,957. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,315 shares of company stock worth $10,611,218. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

