Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.
CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.
Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,321,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,416,957. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,315 shares of company stock worth $10,611,218. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
