Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s current price.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.77. 25,321,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,416,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,315 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

