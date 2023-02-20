Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Increased by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,897,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,315 shares of company stock worth $10,611,218 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

About Cisco Systems



Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

