CIBC Increases Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$113.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

TMTNF stock opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

