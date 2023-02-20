Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chuy’s Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of CHUY opened at $36.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $663.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 43.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 35.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

