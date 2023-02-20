Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Chuy’s Trading Up 8.6 %
Shares of CHUY opened at $36.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $663.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 43.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 35.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
