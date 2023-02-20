Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 60.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Chubb by 71.2% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.45.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,936. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

