China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Down 1.1 %
China Pharma stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.48. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.52.
China Pharma Company Profile
