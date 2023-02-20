China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Down 1.1 %

China Pharma stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.48. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

