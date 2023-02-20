China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CGA stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

