Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

CHS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $646.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

