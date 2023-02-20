CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CF. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.35. 3,330,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,579. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $72.54 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after purchasing an additional 354,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after buying an additional 244,136 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

