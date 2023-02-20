CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $72.54 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

