CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $100.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CF. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.35. 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,579. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.54 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $159,602,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 894,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 888,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

