CEMEX (NYSE:CX) PT Raised to $5.90

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.20 to $5.90 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of CX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 7,820,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,344,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after acquiring an additional 858,250 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CEMEX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,010,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in CEMEX by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,077,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 942,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

