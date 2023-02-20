Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cellebrite DI from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.83.

CLBT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 461,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.26. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 44.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,900 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,952,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after buying an additional 1,394,935 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,069,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 1,069,869 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

