CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
CEL-SCI Stock Performance
Shares of CEL-SCI stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $3.04. 461,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,997. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.
