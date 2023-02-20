CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

Shares of CEL-SCI stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $3.04. 461,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,997. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

About CEL-SCI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

