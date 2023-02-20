CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $95.90 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $95.90 million and $5.33 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00044484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029594 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00018971 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00216651 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,257.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11997656 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,398,997.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.