Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FUN. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.63.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 196,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,745. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

