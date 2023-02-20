CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$73.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCL.B. CIBC reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.75.

CCL Industries Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$61.63 on Thursday. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$53.36 and a 1-year high of C$69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.81.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

