CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

CBIZ Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of CBZ traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.99. 329,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $401,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 56.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 66.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.