Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) versus UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Head-To-Head Comparison

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UMB Financial and Carter Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.69 billion 2.62 $431.68 million $8.87 10.33 Carter Bankshares $181.90 million 2.33 $50.12 million $2.04 8.62

Profitability

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Carter Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares UMB Financial and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 25.56% 16.33% 1.12% Carter Bankshares 27.55% 14.62% 1.19%

Risk & Volatility

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UMB Financial and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Carter Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

UMB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $95.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.18%. Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.44%. Given UMB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Carter Bankshares.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Carter Bankshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and the firm’s bank branches, ATM network, and internet banking. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

