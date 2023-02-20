CareDx’s (CDNA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CDNA. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.40.
CareDx Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. 645,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. CareDx has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $41.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 200,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 179,949 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000.
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
