CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

CDNA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 645,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,170. CareDx has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $835.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 575,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $51,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 295,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 575,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,069 shares of company stock worth $447,903 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CareDx by 272.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in CareDx by 152.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in CareDx by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

