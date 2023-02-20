Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.40

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Cardano has a market cap of $13.90 billion and approximately $349.39 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.15 or 0.06907912 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00081401 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00029767 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00058253 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00010675 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00030710 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001150 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.
About Cardano
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,502,866,591 coins and its circulating supply is 34,646,371,470 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
