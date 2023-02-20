Cardano (ADA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $379.93 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.98 billion and approximately $379.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001649 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,688.67 or 0.06901517 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00083090 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00029806 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00058321 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00010948 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00029815 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001141 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,502,866,591 coins and its circulating supply is 34,646,664,847 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars.
