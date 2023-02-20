Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to $3.20 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.30 to $3.20 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

CGC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,680,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,076,519. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

