Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 196,733 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,866,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196,733 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of NextEra Energy worth $303,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 945,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 109,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 85,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 24,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NEE stock opened at $76.07 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

