Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $188,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,504,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 109.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131,474 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 383,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,112,000 after purchasing an additional 124,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.74.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $258.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.