Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 342,868 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 3.26% of Kilroy Realty worth $160,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

NYSE KRC opened at $38.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

