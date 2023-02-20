Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 566.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526,515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.59% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $234,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CM opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

