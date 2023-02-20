Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $278.67 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,235,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,811 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $278,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $277.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average is $99.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

