Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $208.82 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.33% of Crown Castle worth $208,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

CCI opened at $140.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $147.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

