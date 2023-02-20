Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,190 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.4% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.60% of Linde worth $798,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Linde by 1,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

Shares of LIN opened at $321.52 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.13 and a 200-day moving average of $309.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

