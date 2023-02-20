Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,501,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,633,475 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 19.09% of ReNew Energy Global worth $460,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 30.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

RNW stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

