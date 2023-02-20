Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 5,474,720 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 1.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.12% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $635,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,101,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,789,000 after purchasing an additional 111,309 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $54.14 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.