Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Target Price to $8.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IREN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Iris Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Iris Energy Stock Down 9.6 %

IREN stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 1,381,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,945. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Iris Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter worth about $344,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.