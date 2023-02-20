Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Target Price to $8.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IREN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Iris Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.01.
Iris Energy Stock Down 9.6 %
IREN stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 1,381,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,945. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $17.97.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
