Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $72.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRUP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $58.04. 824,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.79. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $99.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,159,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,159,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,532 over the last three months. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $103,817,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after buying an additional 1,296,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $17,687,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $22,280,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.