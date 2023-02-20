Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $52.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zillow Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.96. 872,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,288. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $62.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,540.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $706,016.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,783. 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 103.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 683.1% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 244,988 shares during the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.