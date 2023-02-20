Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $8.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.33% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.
Iris Energy Trading Down 9.6 %
IREN stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,945. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iris Energy (IREN)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.