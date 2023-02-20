Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $8.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Iris Energy Trading Down 9.6 %

IREN stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,945. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Iris Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,653,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Iris Energy by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,051,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 582,831 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 928.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 351,755 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 713,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 267,071 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

