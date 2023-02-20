Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $21.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 3,935,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,730. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.74.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

