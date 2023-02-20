Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $430.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $419.39.
HubSpot Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $42.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.65. 2,558,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $546.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59.
Insider Transactions at HubSpot
Institutional Trading of HubSpot
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HubSpot (HUBS)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.