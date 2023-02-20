Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

CATC stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.28. 43,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,794. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.11). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $50.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at Cambridge Bancorp

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

