Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.00 million-$80.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.47 million.

Cambium Networks Stock Up 4.3 %

CMBM stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.40. 308,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMBM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $46,666.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,866.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 58.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,357,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,778,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,209,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

