Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Landstar System Price Performance

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $183.59 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.97 and its 200 day moving average is $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.