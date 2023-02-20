Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 41,082 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after buying an additional 659,430 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYT opened at $40.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

