BuildUp Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $223.20 Million (BUP)

BuildUp (BUP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. BuildUp has a total market capitalization of $223.20 million and $8,128.06 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BuildUp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BuildUp has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

BuildUp Token Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BuildUp is gomoneda.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.02280572 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,208.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BuildUp directly using U.S. dollars.

