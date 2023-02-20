Brokerages Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Target Price at $21.20

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLAR. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 784.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 112.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Stock Performance

About Clarus

Shares of CLAR opened at $9.90 on Monday. Clarus has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

