Brokerages Set Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) PT at $336.13

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

Cigna Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 167,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Selway Asset Management increased its position in Cigna by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 23,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $301.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a 52 week low of $218.52 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.14.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.